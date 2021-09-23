Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 22.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.08. 138,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a market cap of $442.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

