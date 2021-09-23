Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,014 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.14. 187,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

