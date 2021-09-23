Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

