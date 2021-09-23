Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned 0.11% of TimkenSteel worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $10,352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

