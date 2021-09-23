Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 168.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,615 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $101,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

