Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.38. 9,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,618. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.