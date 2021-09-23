Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.600 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.27. 81,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $88.94 and a 1-year high of $153.89.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.29.
In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.