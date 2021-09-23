Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.27. 81,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $88.94 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.