Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00. Approximately 4,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,004,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

