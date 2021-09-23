Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 2.6%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

