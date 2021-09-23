Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 3%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.97. 3,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 968,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
