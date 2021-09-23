Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 3%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.97. 3,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 968,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

