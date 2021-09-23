AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 141,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,122,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

