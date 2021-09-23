Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 610,348 shares.The stock last traded at $134.13 and had previously closed at $135.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

