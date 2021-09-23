Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.04 and its 200-day moving average is $371.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

