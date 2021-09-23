Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $34.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 382,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

