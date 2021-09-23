Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New $25.92 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,920,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 65,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

