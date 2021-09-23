Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 6,250 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned 0.07% of nLIGHT worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

