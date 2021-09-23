BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) were up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.32. Approximately 1,266,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,603,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Cfra boosted their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.03.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.