NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $176.73. The stock had a trading volume of 137,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

