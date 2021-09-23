Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $454.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $450.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

