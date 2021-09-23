Streamr Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.80 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Streamr has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $95.80 million and $20.13 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00133615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045094 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

