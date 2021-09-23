Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $731,122.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00133615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

