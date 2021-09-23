Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,180. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

