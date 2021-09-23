CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.51 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.30. 9,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,887. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

