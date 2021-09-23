BiFi (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.40 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $79,405.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00170489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00578004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00042537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

