Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 157,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 96.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

