Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $60.43 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $60,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

