Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,169. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $917.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.