AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELUXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. 14,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

