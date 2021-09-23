AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
ELUXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. 14,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
