iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by Main Management Fund Advisors LLC

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 15.4% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.70. 990,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

