SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 25,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.00. 9,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,822. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

