BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of BB stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 1,043,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,445,445. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.58.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

