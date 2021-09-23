Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,944 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $77,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $552.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $247.31 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

