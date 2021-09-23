Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. 906,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,684,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

