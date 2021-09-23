ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.12. 176,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

