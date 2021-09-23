Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 2.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 8,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,635. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

