Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $432,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

