Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

NYSE VMI traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.56. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.