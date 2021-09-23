Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $327,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 21,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.