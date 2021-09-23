Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,726. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

