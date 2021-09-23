Alphasimplex Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

