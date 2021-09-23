Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,497 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Compass Point upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

