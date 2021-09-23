Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $108,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,478. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

