Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $53.00. The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -245.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

