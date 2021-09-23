BitSend Price Hits $0.0023 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $74,270.11 and approximately $35.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.00414539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002430 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00964899 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,747,275 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.