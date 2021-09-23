Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 142,246 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $76,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.