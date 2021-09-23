Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $576,040.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00115288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00166592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,171.69 or 1.00097131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.76 or 0.07090050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.00792331 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

