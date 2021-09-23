Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

HRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.11. 7,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,047. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

