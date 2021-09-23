Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $67,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 871.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

