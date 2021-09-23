Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Morningstar by 43.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 15.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total transaction of $2,891,590.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,238,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,195 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.12, for a total transaction of $328,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,209 shares of company stock worth $66,890,385. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.32. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,067. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

