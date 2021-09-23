Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 99,996 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

ANZU stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

